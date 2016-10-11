"Turkey has reaffirmed its traditional and strong support for the cause of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the FO said.

Pakistan on Tuesday claimed that Turkey has reaffirmed its “traditional and strong support” on Kashmir and the need for “restraint” and use of peaceful means to resolve the issue.

According to Foreign Office (FO) statement, on the first day of their visit to Turkey, Prime Minister’s special Kashmir envoys Muhammad Pervez Malik and Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha met a cross-section of the Turkish parliamentary leadership, media, civil society and think-tanks.

The envoys apprised them of the “gross and systematic violations of human rights” by the security forces in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Special Envoys called on the Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TGNA) Ismail Kahraman and briefed him in detail about the “atrocities being committed against the defenseless Kashmiri people” —— demanding their legitimate and inalienable right to self-determination, the statement said.

“They highlighted that the death of the young Kashmiri leader, Burhan Wani, had re-ignited an intense phase of the popular uprising in Jammu and Kashmir,” FO said.

The envoys also briefed the speaker on the latest security situation in the region, including the “surgical strikes” on seven terror launch pads across the LoC.

Speaker Ismail Kahraman reiterated support for Pakistan in its fight against terrorism and underlined that Pakistan and Turkey had always supported each other on their respective national causes, the Foreign Office said.

“Turkey was concerned at the unresolved nature of the Kashmir dispute as it negatively impacted peace and stability in the region, besides undermining prospects for the well-being and development of its people. In the current phase, Turkey had called for restraint and use of peaceful means to resolve the Kashmir dispute,” FO quoted the Turkish speaker as saying.

He underlined the unique relationship between Pakistan and Turkey. He thanked Pakistan and its people for their strong support and solidarity for Turkey against the attempted coup of July 15, the Foreign Office said in the statement.