Islamist extremists have responded to Donald Trump’s election victory with glee over his reputation as a loose cannon who has been openly hostile to Muslims.

As the results came in, the group’s supporters took to chat groups and accounts on the social media app Telegram to celebrate Mr. Trump’s win.

“America’s ugly face”



“Rejoice, he will show America’s ugly face,” said one post.

“I am optimistic about Trump’s victory because he is a stupid, arrogant, hubristic bull who is dumber than [George W.] Bush,” said another. IS has not officially commented on Mr. Trump’s victory.

Al-Qaeda ideologue Abu Mohammed al-Maqdisi, who is based in Jordan, played up the division in American society over Mr. Trump’s victory. “Trump’s rule may be the beginning of a split in the United States and the era of its disintegration,” he wrote on Twitter.