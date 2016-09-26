Donald Trump should not be elected as the next U.S. President as he is “unfit” for the post and makes “crude generalisations” about nations and religions, two of America’s most influential newspapers have said in their editorials.

Editorial boards of The Washington Post and The New York Times made a strong case that Mr. Trump should not be elected as the President.

“It is beyond debate that Donald Trump is unfit to be President,” said The Washington Post, while The New York Times argued the case in its lead editorial ‘Why Donald Trump should not be President’

A day earlier, NYT had endorsed Hillary Clinton to be the next President of the U.S. — PTI