Trump had called for a special prosecutor to probe the financial dealings of the Clinton Foundation

A top aide to President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday refused to rule out prosecuting Democrat Hillary Clinton or investigating the foundation run by former President Bill Clinton. Ex-New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a likely member of Mr. Trump’s Cabinet, told CNN that it was a “tough decision” on whether a special prosecutor should be appointed to look into possible illegal Clinton activities, as Mr. Trump threatened to do on the campaign trail.

“It’s been a tradition in our politics to put things behind us. On the other hand you have to look at how bad was it?” he said. “Equal administration of justice. It’s one of our most important principles,” he said.

Mr. Trump in August had called for a special prosecutor — an outsider — to probe the financial dealings of the Clinton Foundation, claiming while on the campaign trail that the FBI and the Justice Department could not be trusted to impartially investigate the case. He had suggested that the foundation allowed Ms. Clinton to set up a “pay for play” scheme while she was the Secretary of State.

Speaking on Fox, Mr. Giuliani said “I don’t think President Obama should pardon her” — even though Ms. Clinton has not been convicted of any crime.

Mr. Giuliani was coy when asked if he’d accept if offered the office of the U.S. Attorney-General. “I certainly have the energy, and there’s probably nobody that knows the Justice Department better than me,” he told CNN.