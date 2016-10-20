The Taliban on Wednesday rejected reports of secret meetings with the Afghan government in a bid to resume long-stalled peace negotiations, insisting that their hardline policy remains unchanged. Afghan officials said they held two meetings since September in Doha.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement rejected any reports of talks or meetings.
The Taliban have long insisted on the complete withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan as a precondition for peace talks with the government.
