A Southwest Airlines Co flight to Baltimore was evacuated on Wednesday after a replaced Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Note 7 device started emitting smoke while the plane was at the boarding gate, according to the Verge.

The owner, Brian Green, picked up the new phone at an AT&T Inc store on Sept. 21, the report said. (http://bit.ly/2dL2kLL)

However, Samsung said that there was no evidence that the incident was related to the new Note 7 in a statement to CNBC.

Samsung, the world's top smartphone maker announced a global recall of at least 2.5 million of its flagship Note 7 smartphones in 10 markets last month due to faulty batteries causing some phones to catch fire.

All passengers and crew exited the plane and no injuries were reported, a Southwest Airlines spokesperson said.