The United Nations Security Council is not discussing the issues between India and Pakistan and has no plans to do so, its president has said. Vitaly Churkin of the Russian Federation, U.N.S.C. president for October 2016, refused to talk about the issue, during a news conference at the U.N. headquarters on Monday.

“I don’t want to go there. No one wants to go there,” Mr. Churkin said, interrupting a reporter who sought to raise the issue. “Why,” the reporter asked. “Because I am president of the Security Council. The S.C. has not been discussing it.”

When the reporter persisted, Mr Churkin merely said, “No comment.”

Pakistan has been trying to ensure U.N. involvement in the situation. Pakistan Premier Nawaz Sharif had raised the issue of “human rights violations by India” in Jammu and Kashmir in the General Assembly, but no other country has mentioned it. After India’s military action in across the LoC, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the U.N. Maleeha Lodhi met Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and asked the world body to “intervene boldly and unequivocally” against “aggressive actions and provocations”, by India.