Six militants take police personnel hostage; 12 injured in attack

Twelve policemen were injured in an attack on a police training centre in Pakistan’s southwestern city of Quetta in the early hours of Tuesday. Six militants entered the complex through the front gate and have taken some police personnel hostage, said SSP Operations Mohammad Iqbal.

They stormed the police training centre’s hostel at around 11:30 p.m. and opened fire. The are currently inside and engaged in a gunbattle with the security forces.

“5-6 terrorists attacked police training centre hostel. Army and FC troops arrived on the site. Operation is under way (sic),” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Balochistan’s Home Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti confirmed that terrorists have attacked the training centre.

“Our security forces have the capability to combat such attacks and threats,” the Home Minister told reporters.

“As of now, I do not have a confirmed figure on cadets present inside the centre,” he said.

The injured are stable, said the police official. Security has been beefed up at the spot.