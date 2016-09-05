Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri on Sunday made it known in the State capital Quetta that parliamentarians from the province would visit ‘friendly countries' to inform them and international community about the interference of neighbouring countries in Balochistan.

A Quetta datelined report carried by the Pakistan state run news agency-Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) on Monday quoted the Balochistan Chief Minister as saying that an open letter would also be sent to the United Nations Secretary-General on the subject.

Islamabad has been vigorously protesting against New Delhi on the issue of Balochistan ever since the Prime Minister Narendra Modi weaved into his Independence Day speech the issues of Pak-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit and alleged human rights violations by the Pakistani forces in the Balochistan Province.

Prior to this, no Indian Prime Minister had spoken on the issues related to PoK Kashmir/Gilgit and Balochistan during the Independence Day Speech.

"When you look at things from the scale of human values and humanity, when innocent school children were massacred in Peshawar, Indian Parliament wept, every school in India shed tears at this tragedy. On the other hand we have a situation where some people glorify terrorists in our country," the Prime Minister had commented.

The APP quoted Mr. Zehri as saying that some insurgents had been using the Baloch youth as the “fuel for their so-called freedom fight”. “He said several mis-guided youth had joined the national mainstream after leaving mountains. However, some elements were sill talking about the so-called freedom in order to mint money.

No one, he said, would be allowed to enforce his stance and philosophy on gunpoint. The security situation had already been improved to satisfactory level in Balochistan”, the APP reported.

'We are not afraid of India'

It quoted the Balochistan Chief Minister as stating the statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cleared the situation that as to who was behind the unrest in Balochistan.

“We are not afraid of India. All the nefarious designs of enemies will be foiled at any cost,” the APP reported.

It quoted the CM as saying that a significant improvment had been witnessed in law and order situation, he said, adding that according to police record some 40 to 50 persons were reported to be missing, most of them were living in Afghanistan and Dubai.

“He said with the completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and making Gwadar Port completely functional would boost local and national economy, besides bringing an economic revolution in the region”, the agency reported.

Days before (August 27) Nawaz Sharif while announcing his decision to dispatch 22 parliamentarians to highlight the issue of Kashmir had said, “We will also remind the United Nations its long-held promise of self-determination to the Kashmiri people”.

“We will also make it clear to India that it was India that approached the UN several decades back on Kashmir dispute but now it is not fulfilling its promise,” the Pakistan premier had said.

On the move of Mr. Sharif to send his parliamentarians, the External Affairs Spokesperson had said, "Sending out 22 envoys is not going to make untenable claims legal. They should have sent just one envoy with the right message to right country of putting an end to cross-border terrorism".

The spokesperson said that a part of J&K was illegally occupied by Pakistan and was a concern for India. "The ground reality is that part of J&K is under illegal occupation of Pakistan. Any third party collaboration will be our concern," Vikas Swarup said.

In its petition to the U.N. Secretary-General, Islamabad had termed called Mr. Modi's remarks on Balochistan and PoK as unwarranted and in complete contravention of the U.N. charter and reasoned that the remarks were aimed at diverting the world attention from the ongoing atrocities in the Kashmir Valley.