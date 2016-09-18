Edward Snowden said on Friday that his disclosures had improved privacy for individuals in the United States, and he declared that “being patriotic doesn’t mean simply agreeing with your government”.

Mr. Snowden also said he was grateful for a campaign, led by human rights and civil liberties groups, calling on President Barack Obama to pardon him, a move that would allow him to return to the United States without facing the prospect of many years in prison.

If Mr. Snowden is not pardoned, he could face charges under the 1917 Espionage Act, which does not allow for a “public interest” or “whistle-blower” defence, making it almost impossible for him to present a proper defence, Mr. Snowden said.

Mr. Snowden said he would consider serving a prison term as part of a plea bargain arranged before he leaves Russia.

Opponents of Mr. Snowden have argued that his disclosures have made it harder for the United States to gather intelligence on terrorists and other foreign threats. The Obama administration rejected the idea in earlier petition campaigns and said Mr. Snowden should face trial in the United States. On Thursday, lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee unanimously signed a letter asking the President not to pardon him.

Speaking via internet from Russia to a session of the Athens Democracy Forum, sponsored by The New York Times, Mr. Snowden said he would maintain his focus on U.S. surveillance policies.

Asked whether he had accomplished anything permanent with his revelations, he said: “Can any single individual fix the world? No. That’s too much. Have things improved?”... Yes.” There have been important changes in U.S. and European laws, some Internet companies are responding with full encryption and pushing back against government pressure, and people are more aware of the issue, he said, adding, “It’s gotten a little better.” — New York Times News Service