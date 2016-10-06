Al Shabaab has been blamed for the incident.

Six people were killed in an attack in northeast Kenya on Thursday by suspected Islamist militants from the Somali group al Shabaab, the regional Governor and Kenyan media reported, the latest strike in an area by the militants.

Ali Roba, the governor of Mandera county where the attack took place, told Reuters that six people had been confirmed killed, confirming his comments made on Twitter.

Kenya’s Daily Nation said on its website that the attack, which it blamed on al Shabaab, occurred early in the morning.