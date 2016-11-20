After Syrian rebel shelling of the school in government-held western Aleppo.

Syrian rebel shelling of a school in government-held western Aleppo killed at least seven children on Sunday morning, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group reported.

Syrian state television reported that at least 10 people had been killed in shelling of government-held parts of Aleppo, including children at the Saria Hasoun school in al-Farqan district.