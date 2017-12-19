International

Panel formed for return of Rohingya

Bangladesh and Myanmar have formed a 30-member Joint Working Group (JWG) which will oversee the repatriation of Rohingya refugees. The formation of the JWG, a follow-up to an agreement signed on November 23, was announced on Tuesday after Foreign Secretary-level talks between the two countries in Dhaka.

Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque and his Myanmarese counterpart, U Myint Thu, led their respective teams.

The JWG is likely to take assistance from UN agencies. It will develop appropriate arrangements for the refugees’ return.

Though, as per the November 23 deal, the repatriation was to start from January 21,, it is likely to begin in February, sources said.

