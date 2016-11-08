For the fifth time in just over two weeks, Pakistan on Tuesday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner and lodged a strong protest over alleged “unprovoked” firing by Indian forces along the LoC.

“Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Dr Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner, Mr J P Singh, today and strongly condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations” by the Indian Forces on Monday on the LoC in Nikial and Jandrot sectors, Pakistan Foreign Office said.

The firing resulted in the death of three civilians, including a woman and injuries to four others, including a 5-year-old boy, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

“The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate the continued incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit, stop targeting the villages and civilians and maintain peace on the LoC,” the statement said.

Mr. Singh has also been summoned to the Foreign Office over ceasefire violations on October 25, 26, 28 and November 1.

On October 27, Foreign Secretary Aizaz Chaudhry summoned Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale to the Foreign Ministry and conveyed the decision of the Government of Pakistan to declare an Indian High Commission official “persona non-grata”.