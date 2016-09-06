Extensive military hardware were used in the film including multiple helicopters MI—17 and MI—35 Gunships, T—55 Tanks and C—130 Hercules aircraft.

A Pakistani court on Tuesday lifted the ban on the controversial movie “Maalik” that annoyed the government for projecting politicians in poor light and glorifying the military.

The Sindh High Court declared the federal government’s ban on film “Maalik” illegal and said it could be screened in the country.

The nationwide ban was imposed on “Maalik” by the government on April 8. At the time of the ban, the film had been running in cinema houses for two weeks and doing good business.

The film focused on the corrupt practices and abuse of power by politicians. The film made by Ashir Azeem also highlighted the role of the military and security agencies against the corrupt system.

Mr. Azeem had challenged the ban in court saying only the censor board could take such an action.

‘Maalik’ shows the struggle of a man in Pakistan’s elite Special Forces whose life gets entangled with politics.

Pakistan’s Special Forces has provided extensive support including advanced weapons, ammunition and training to the cast and crew.