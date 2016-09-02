The court in Nice concluded on Thursday the Riviera city’s decree is illegal because there were no proven risks of disruption to public order.

French court has overturned a ban on “burkinis” in Nice, the last of a series of similar decisions regarding local bans of the full-body swimwear adopted by some Muslim women.

Other similar decisions in previous days ncluding in Cannesfollow a ruling by France’s top court, the Council of State, that set legal precedent last week. The Council said that concerns arising from recent terror attacks, including in Nice on July 14, is insufficient to justify a ban.

The bans decreed by mayors in about 30 French cities and towns this summer have prompted controversy at home and a wave of outrage abroad