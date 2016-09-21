“India's only condition is an end to terrorism. This not acceptable (to Pakistan)?" New Delhi says while slamming Mr. Sharif for "glorifying Hizbul terrorist Burhan Wani".

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday accused New Delhi of putting "unacceptable” conditions on dialogue with Islamabad and said the world would ignore the dangers of rising tensions in South Asia at its own peril.

Speaking at the annual United Nations General Assembly, Mr. Sharif also said Pakistan could not ignore India’s “unprecedented” arms build-up and would “take whatever measures are necessary to maintain credible deterrence”.

Talks are in the interest of both India and Pakistan, Mr. Sharif said adding that Islamabad was ready to enter into a serious and sustained dialogue with India for peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes, especially the Kashmir issue.

Mr. Sharif also described slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani as a “young leader”.

India hits back

“PM Sharif at #UNGA says India poses unacceptable conditions to dialogue. India's only condition is an end to terrorism. This not acceptable?" MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweeted.

“Pak PM Sharif at #UNGA glorifies Hizbul terrorist Burhan Wani in UN's highest forum. Shows continued Pak attachment to terrorism."

“Pak PM Sharif at #UNGA in complete denial of Uri terror attack. 19 infiltration attempts stopped at LoC this year. Indigenous??!!" Mr. Swarup said in another tweet.