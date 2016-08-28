The Myanmarese President will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

President of Myanmar U Htin Kyaw on Sunday spent an hour at the Taj Mahal, the 17th century Mughal monument.

“Tourists were prevented from entering the monument as ticket windows were closed for two hours,” Munazzar Ali, an official of the Archaeological Survey of India, said.

It is his first State visit after the assumption of office in March by the new government of Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy, bringing down curtains on five decades of military rule in Myanmar.

The Myanmarese President will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday during which a host of issues including border management and ways to contain militant activities along the Indo—Myanmar border are likely to figure. Both sides are also likely to discuss ways to boost trade ties.