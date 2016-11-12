A demonstrator holds up cartridges during an anti-Trump protest in Portland, Oregon.

As protests against President-elect Donald Trump entered another day, police in Portland, Oregon, said one person was shot at and injured.

Portland police said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and they were looking for a male suspect, who apparently fled in his vehicle after the shooting early on Saturday morning on a Willamette River bridge.

The shooting followed Friday night’s protests, when police used tear gas in response to “burning projectiles” thrown at officers, police said on Twitter. Hundreds of people marched through the city, disrupting traffic and spray-painting graffiti.

Authorities reported instances of vandalism and assault during a rally that organisers had billed as peaceful earlier in the day.

In other parts of the country, spirited demonstrations on college campuses and peaceful marches along downtown streets have taken place since Wednesday. Evening marches disrupted traffic in Miami and Atlanta.

More than a thousand protesters took to the streets across California after night fell, including in downtown Los Angeles, where over 200 were arrested a night earlier. In Bakersfield, where Mr. Trump is far more popular than in most of the State, some held signs reading “Anti-Trump, Pro-USA.”

Small protests also were held in Detroit; Minneapolis; Kansas City, Missouri; Olympia, Washington and Iowa City.

More than 200 people, carrying signs gathered on the steps of the Washington State Capitol. The group chanted “not my President” and “no Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA.”

In Tennessee, Vanderbilt University students sang civil rights songs and marched through campus across a Nashville street, temporarily blocking traffic. A protest also occurred in Minneapolis.

In Chicago, multiple groups planned protests through Saturday. Ashley Lynne Nagel (27) said she joined a Thursday night demonstration in Denver. “I have a leader I fear for the first time in my life,” said Ms. Nagel, a Bernie Sanders supporter who voted for Hillary Clinton.

Demonstrations also were planned Saturday in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and other areas.

Previous demonstrations drew thousands of people in New York and other large urban centres.

The largely peaceful demonstrations were overshadowed by sporadic episodes of vandalism, violence and street-blocking. — AP