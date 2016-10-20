With just 20 days before Americans cast ballots November 8, 2016, the two candidates are facing off at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The third and final presidential debate is more about Donald Trump than Hillary Clinton, as polls show the Democrat has widened her lead over the provocative billionaire, who will aim to dump his losing political hand.

With just 20 days before Americans cast ballots November 8, 2016, the two candidates are facing off at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in what is sure to be a 90-minute slugfest watched by millions.

The Republican nominee, 70, is looking to bounce back from allegations made by several women of unwanted sexual advances, which came on the heels of the release of a 2005 video in which he made crass remarks about women.

In recent weeks, polls have shown Ms. Clinton, 68, pulling ahead of Trump both on the national level and in key battleground states. She leads by more than six points in an average of national polls compiled by RealClearPolitics.

Women especially have thrown their support to Ms. Clinton — the difference now stands at 52 to 38 per cent, according to a survey by Quinnipiac University.

Updates

7.15 am IST

The Democratic presidential nominee charges that her Republican opponent “exploit(ed) undocumented workers.”

Mr. Trump is not refuting the charge. He is repeating his promise to deport millions of immigrants in the country illegally if elected. He notes that President Barack Obama has also deported millions of immigrants.

Mr. Trump hired a contracting firm that employed immigrants in the country to help build Trump Tower in New York. He settled a related court case out of court.

7.13 am IST

Donald Trump is highlighting his hard-line immigration strategy as a way to get “bad hombres” out of the United States.

The Republican presidential hopeful reaffirms he would build a wall on the Mexican border and deport “some bad, bad people in this country,” then figure out who could be readmitted. He blames some “bad hombres here” for drug epidemics around the country, and he promises “we’re going to get ‘em out.”

Mr. Trump’s proposal for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border helped fuel his rise to the Republican Party nomination.

Mr. Clinton supports a more lenient policy than Trump. But she still supports a comprehensive immigration overhaul that would include requiring people here illegally to pay back taxes and other penalties.

7.11 am IST

A much more disciplined and restrained Donald Trump is on stage at the third and final presidential debate in Las Vegas.

Mr. Trump spent much of the first two debates constantly interrupting rival Hillary Clinton and drawing attention to himself as she spoke with his pacing and animated facial expressions.

This time, Mr. Trump is largely waiting to speak until he’s asked questions and declining to interrupt even when Clinton accused him of calling for women to be punished if abortions are outlawed.

While Mr. Trump did say that during a town hall event, he later issued a statement clarifying that was not his stance.

7.10 am IST

Ms. Clinton is pushing back forcefully in responding to Donald Trump’s criticism of Clinton’s support for women to be able to have late—term abortions.

“This is one of the worst possible choices that any woman and her family has to make, and I do not believe the government should be making it,” Clinton said.

Ms. Clinton notes that she has traveled to countries where governments have forced women to have abortions or to have children.

7.09 am IST

Ms. Clinton says current federal law protects “partial—birth” abortion and she would keep it that way as president. She says she has met women undergoing the “heartbreaking” procedure for health reasons.

Donald Trump says, “I think it’s terrible.” He is likening partial—birth abortions to allowing women to “rip the baby out of the womb” in the ninth month or even on the last day of pregnancy.

7.06 am IST

Ms. Clinton slams Mr. Trump as Mr. Putin's 'puppet'

7.00 am IST

Hillary Clinton said Donald Trump's plan for forcible deportations of millions of illegal migrants would rip families and the country apart, in the final 2016 presidential debate.

"I don't want to see the deportation force that Donald has talked about," Ms. Clinton said. "I think it is an idea that would rip our country apart."

Mr. Trump defended his plans, saying there are some "bad hombres" in the country who should be sent to their home countries.

6.50 am IST

Donald Trump says he thinks Roe v. Wade will “automatically” be overturned if he is elected because he will appoint justices who oppose abortion rights.

Mr. Trump says he is against abortion rights but did not give a straight answer on whether he personally thinks the landmark abortion case should be overturned. He is saying he will appoint justices who would likely do so.

Mr. Trump says it would then be up to states to decide whether abortion should remain legal and what restrictions should be placed on it.

6.30 a.m IST

Ms. Clinton disagrees with the 2008 Heller decision that found the Second Amendment protects an individual’s right to bear arms for self—defense.

Ms. Clinton says she supports the Second Amendment but thinks the court prevented a reasonable attempt to make guns safer. It struck down the District of Columbia’s requirements for a trigger lock on all guns.

Republican Donald Trump says this is one of the reasons supporters of the Second Amendment don’t trust Clinton.

6 a.m. IST

Mr. Trump predicts an electoral surprise, or “new Brexit” when Americans vote next month.

The White House is increasingly concerned that Trump and his supporters will not recognize the election's outcome, plunging the country into a political crisis.

In a scorching rebuke, Mr. Obama told Mr. Trump on Tuesday to “stop whining” and go make his case to voters.

“I have never seen in my lifetime or in modern political history any presidential candidate trying to discredit the elections and the election process before votes have even taken place. It's unprecedented,” the President said.

5.30 a.m. IST

Mr. Trump undoubtedly will draw on the lessons of the past two head-to-head battles, and sharpen his attacks on Ms. Clinton over Syria and Libya.

The 2012 jihadist attack on the U.S. mission in the Libyan city of Benghazi remains a burning issue among Republicans, who hold her partially responsible for the deaths of four Americans, including the ambassador.

Trump has invited Patricia Smith, the mother of an American killed in the attack, to attend the debate, campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said.

But Mr. Conway advised Mr. Trump to "focus" on the issues, and come out strong against Ms. Clinton herself.

She is “a known liar,” Mr. Conway told MSNBC. “She’s lied to Congress. She’s lied to the FBI. She lied to the Benghazi families. She lies and it's always for political gain.”

Mr. Trump also is likely to hammer Ms. Clinton over recent revelations from emails hacked from her campaign staff and released by WikiLeaks that exposed her closed-door speeches to Wall Street and showed her flip-flops on trade deals.

5 a.m. IST

Moderated by Fox News journalist Chris Wallace, the event is expected to draw a television audience of more than 50 million, as well as many viewers online.

The candidates will be asked about the economy, immigration, the Supreme Court, foreign flashpoints and their fitness to be president.

But if the past two debates were any guide, the duel could quickly descend into highly personal attacks, pushing substantive policy issues to the side.

Ms. Clinton, a former Secretary of State and Senator, has kept a low profile in recent days, shutting herself in with aides to prepare for the onslaught.

She “should do what she did in the two first debates which was largely remain calm, deflect criticism and attacks and let Donald Trump continue to self-destruct,” said John Hudak, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

“If your opponent’s ship is sinking, you don't throw them a life preserver,” he said.

4.30 a.m. IST: Team Trump set the tone ahead of the political battle, with campaign CEO Steve Bannon promising that their debate invitation to President Barack Obama's Trump-supporting half-brother Malik was “just an appetiser”.

The Manhattan real estate mogul has invited other guests who “expose Bill and Hillary's sordid past”, Mr. Bannon told CNN, referring to Ms. Clinton and her husband, the former President.

The pro-Trump Breitbart website also published allegations by a former television reporter that Bill Clinton sexually assaulted her three times while serving as governor of Arkansas.