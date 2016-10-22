Ivanka backs father but doesn’t want to fall with him ... and she is respected even in Democratic circles.

She is as calm and thoughtful as her father is strident and impetuous. She is Ivanka Trump, and the distance she has taken from her father Donald Trump has earned her both the respect of Democrats and the head-scratching of analysts.

So the Republican candidate shocked the nation by saying he might not recognise the results of the presidential election if he loses? Ivanka, the model-turned-business-executive, insists “he’ll accept the outcome either way.”

So Mr. Trump is caught bragging in lewd terms that he can do whatever he wants to women, then insists this was only locker-room talk“? His daughter calls the comments “inappropriate and offensive” and admits that her father’s words can be “uncomfortable for us.”

Trump card to attract women voters

Ms. Ivanka, soon to turn 35, is still clearly her father’s protégée. He has been unstinting in his praise for his glamorous offspring, a graduate of the prestigious Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Trump counts on her to attract young and female voters.

In introducing her father at the Republican convention in July, Ms. Ivanka bragged about his “strength” and his “kindness and compassion.”

But she also knows when to step back.

Family type vs. extramarital affairs

Having grown up in the spotlight from an early age, at a time when her father’s extramarital affairs filled the tabloid press, Ms. Ivanka knows how to tend to her own image — and that of the clothing line that bears her name.

Her Twitter and Instagram accounts help nourish her brand, celebrating women who juggle family life and work — with impeccable style — as does a book she plans to publish next year.

They portray an ideal family: her husband Jared Kushner, her “biggest fan,” for whom she converted to Judaism, and their three children, aged five, three and six months.

She has drawn on her family experiences to distinguish herself during the campaign, quietly urging her father to make promises far removed from Republican orthodoxy, such as a call for six weeks of paid maternity leave and for childcare tax deductions.