Iran: British national could be eligible for early release

A photo of Richard Ratcliffe and his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been jailed in Iran, on display at their home in north London on Sunday Dec. 17, 2017.   | Photo Credit: AP

Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency is reporting that the country’s judiciary spokesman says a British-Iranian woman detained since 2016 could be eligible for an early conditional release next month after completing a third of her sentence, if she does not face new charges.

Gholamhosein Mohseni Ejehi noted a law relating to conditional releases upon completion of a third of the term for sentences less than 10 years, according to the report.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is serving a five-year sentence for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government. Iranian authorities have said she has another case pending, but have not elaborated.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained in April 2016 and will have served a third of her sentence by January 2018. Ejehi says Iran’s judiciary will act accordingly, according to the report.

