Republican frontrunner Donald Trump on Saturday alleged that his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton was the “most corrupt person ever” to contest for United States presidency and said her election to the White House would trigger an unmatched constitutional crisis in the U.S.

At his maiden stint at the Republican Party’s weekly address to the nation, Mr. Trump said the time has come “to close the history books on the Clintons, and open a bright new chapter focussed on the great citizens of our country.”

The controversial real estate tycoon was referring to Ms. Clinton and her husband and former U.S. president Bill Clinton.

“Hillary Clinton is the most corrupt person ever to seek the presidency of the United States, and if she were to win it would create a constitutional crisis like no other. She’s under multiple federal investigations, has committed many crimes, including perjury, and she’s now facing the prospect of a federal indictment,” Mr. Trump said.

‘Obama and his failed leadership’

The business magnate addressed his plans to steer the U.S. in a new direction from what he alleged was a failed leadership of the last eight years of Barack Obama, in the first term of whose presidency the Democratic nominee served as the Secretary of State.

He asked the American people to elect Republicans “up and down the ticket” to make that “new direction” possible.

“I’m asking for your vote and your help in electing a Republican majority in Congress, so that we can finally change this broken system and Make America Great Again,” he said.

‘Once-in-a-lifetime chance’

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to take our government back from the donors and the special interests, and return the power to you, the American people,” he said.

Mr. Trump said 15 days ago, he proposed a contract with the American voter — a 100-day action plan to bring change.

“We need change so badly. If we win on November 8, and elect a Republican House and Senate, we can finally deliver the change the American people deserve,” he said.

‘25 million new jobs, lesser taxes ...’

“My contract includes a plan to create 25 million new jobs. We will cut taxes on the middle class Americans by 35 per cent, and we will repeal and replace the total disaster known as ObamaCare — it doesn’t work,” he said.

A Trump administration will immediately fix the “terrible trade deals” and stop the jobs from leaving the country.

“My contract includes a pledge to end illegal immigration, and end it rapidly, cancel federal funding for sanctuary cities, and suspend the admission of Syrian refugees into our country. They’re coming in by the thousands, and Hillary Clinton wants to increase that by 600 per cent,” he said

Revamping military

“We will rebuild our badly depleted military, and take care of our great, great veterans,” Mr. Trump said.

“We will undertake a national effort to reduce crime and poverty, and bring jobs and safety to our inner cities — finally, at last,” he said.