High-level Chinese envoy heads to North Korea amid chill

In this Oct. 18, 2017 photo, Song Tao, right, the head of China's ruling Communist Party's International Liaison Department, talks with a fellow attendee before the start of the opening session of China's 19th Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Following U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing, China said on Nov. 15, 2017 that it is sending Song to North Korea amid an extended chill in relations between the neighbors over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons and missile programs. | Photo Credit: AP

China is sending its highest-level envoy to North Korea in two years amid a prolonged chill in relations.

The visit by Song Tao planned to begin on Friday follows President Donald Trump’s trip to Beijing last week, during which he called on China to use its influence to convince Pyongyang to cease its nuclear weapons program.

State media say Mr. Song, who heads the ruling Communist Party’s International Department, will report on the outcomes of the party congress held last month and visit his counterparts. China has given no other details about his itinerary or whether he’ll meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

China’s relations with North Korea have deteriorated under Mr. Kim, who has ignored Beijing’s calls to end nuclear weapons and ballistic missile tests and return to disarmament talks.