A U.S.-based professor, who was among the few who predicted Donald Trump’s victory, has made another stunning prediction that he will be eventually impeached by a Republican Congress and replaced by a leader who can be trusted and controlled.

Professor Allan Lichtman has predicted that Mr. Trump (70) would eventually be impeached by a Republican Congress that would prefer a President like Mike Pence — someone whom establishment Republicans know and trust, The Washington Post reported.

“I’m going to make another prediction. This one is not based on a system; it’s just my gut. They don’t want Trump as President, because they can’t control him. He’s unpredictable. They’d love to have Pence — an absolutely down-the-line, conservative, controllable Republican,” Mr. Lichtman said.

He said he is “quite certain” that Mr. Trump will give “someone grounds for impeachment, either by doing something that endangers national security or because it helps his pocketbook”.