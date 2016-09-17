An accused al-Qaeda bomb-maker who went to college in Arizona has told military officials at the U.S. base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, that he believed an unnamed member of the Saudi royal family was part of an effort to recruit him for violent extremist acts before the Sept. 11 attacks.

That’s according to a newly released transcript.

Ghassan Abdallah al-Sharbi says a religious figure in Saudi Arabia used the term “your highness” during a telephone conversation with a man just before urging al—Sharbi to return to the U.S. and take part in a plot against the U.S. that would involve learning to fly a plane.

The Sept. 11 commission found no evidence to indicate the Saudi government as an institution or Saudi senior officials individually had supported the attacks.