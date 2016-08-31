Accusations related to an illegal establishment of a floating armory in Galle port.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, brother of Sri Lanka’s former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, was among eight persons against whom the a graft commission filed a corruption case on Wednesday for causing a loss of nearly $75 million.

Gotabaya and seven others were implicated in a case that said they had caused a loss of over 11 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($74.93 million) to the state. The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery has filed a case in Colombo magistrate court. It involves an illegal establishment of a floating armory in the port of Galle. The armory’s operation through a private company was alleged to have been in violation of law when the Sri Lankan Navy ought to have been the agency to carry out the operation. The armory was seized after Mr. Rajapaksa lost the presidential polls, the operation getting handed to the Navy.