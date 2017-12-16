Fireworks explosion kills 4, injures 5 in Mexico State

A fireworks explosion in Mexico killed four people and sent five more to the hospital days after the country’s holiday season kicked off in earnest.
The State of Mexico said in a statement that the Friday morning blast in the town of San Lorenzo Octeyuco damaged four of six buildings on a property where fireworks were being made and stored. It did not give a cause.
Last years’s deadly blast
Fireworks are a mainstay of holidays in Mexico including Christmas, New Year’s and this week’s celebrations of the Virgin of Guadalupe.
On December 20, 2016, a massive, chain-reaction blast ripped through an open-air fireworks market outside Mexico City, killing at least 36.