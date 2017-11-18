Finance Minister has not quit: Pakistan

more-in

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has not resigned, the Pakistan government said on Saturday amid reports that the embattled leader had decided to step down after his indictment in the Panama Papers scandal.

The National Accountability Court had indicted Mr. Dar on September 27 in a corruption case but he continued to serve as Finance Minister amid strong criticism from Opposition parties.

Media channels earlier reported that Mr. Dar had sent resignation to PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, forcing the government to clarify the confusion.