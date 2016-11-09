Nepal’s former Maoist child soldiers, discontent with the party for discarding them unceremoniously during the peace process, on Monday padlocked the office of CPN (Maoist-Centre), the party headed by Prime Minister Prachanda, trapping seven of the leaders inside the building here.

The former guerilla fighters, most of them now in their 20s and struggling to find employment, demand proper rehabilitation and compensation.

At least six of the party’s leaders said on Tuesday they were unable to leave the party office.