An Egyptian court confirmed a 20-year prison sentence against former president Mohamed Morsi on Saturday, judicial sources told Reuters.

It is the first final verdict against Mr. Morsi on charges arising from the killing of protesters during demonstrations in 2012.

Mr. Morsi, Egypt’s first democratically elected president, faces charges in other cases including leaking secrets to Qatar, conspiring with the Palestinian militant group Hamas to destabilize Egypt, and organizing a jailbreak during the 2011 uprising against Hosni Mubarak.