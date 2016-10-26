A Dhaka court has indicted seven persons, including a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader, over the 2015 murder of Italian national Cesare Tavella at Dhaka’s diplomatic enclave, Gulshan.

The Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court on Tuesday fixed November 24 for starting the trial in the case. The accused include BNP leader M.A. Quayum and his brother Abdul Matin.

Tavella (50) was shot dead by armed men in Gulshan area on September 28 last year. He was an aid worker and veterinary surgeon and had been living alone in Dhaka.

The Islamic State (IS) later claimed responsibility for the attack, but Bangladesh law enforcement authorities denied the claim after investigations.

Nine other Italian nationals were killed by militants in the July 1 attack on Dhaka’s upscale Holey Artisan bakery, in the worst terrorist attack in Bangladesh’s history. According to the charge-sheet, BNP leader Quayum planned the murder of Tavella as part of a conspiracy to put pressure on the government and send a message to foreigners that they were not safe. Quayum’s brother M.A. Matin coordinated the murder.