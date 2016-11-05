A Mayor on Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s list of top drugs suspects was killed during a shoot-out at a prison on Saturday, police said, in the latest high-profile killing in his war on narcotics.

Rolando Espinosa, Mayor of Albuera town in central Leyte Province, turned himself in to the national police chief in August after Mr. Duterte asked him and his son, Kerwin, to surrender over their involvement in the drug trade. Mr. Espinosa was later allowed to go home but on Oct. 5 was arrested on charges of illegal possession of drugs and firearms.

The shoot-out took place after Mr. Espinosa and inmate Raul Yap fired at a team from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group who was on a mission to serve a search warrant agains them for firearms and drugs, police said. — Reuters