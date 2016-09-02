At least 10 people died and dozens were injured when an explosion rocked a market area in Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's southern home city of Davao on Friday night, police told AFP.

The explosion occurred close to one of Davao's top hotels that is popular with tourists and business people, city spokeswoman Catherine dela Rey said.

"There was an explosion but as to what caused it, it is still under investigation," dela Rey said.

"Ten people died on the spot, at least 30 injured."