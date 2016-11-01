In this file photo Alfred Hitchcock and American actress Tippi Hedren arrive at the Carlton Hotel in Cannes, France for the presentation of their film "The Birds" .

Actor Tippi Hedren, in her new memoir, has claimed that director Alfred Hitchcock stalked and sexually assaulted her when she worked with him in the 1960s. The actor has detailed her relationship with Hitchcock in Tippi, her memoir, according to excerpts obtained by New York Post.

She claimed that Hitchcock, during the making of The Birds (1963), would stalk her, telling his driver to pass by her home, and detailed an incident in which he tried to kiss her. “It was an awful, awful moment,” she writes. The alleged abuse, she claims, continued on the set of their next movie together, Marnie.

She says she did not tell anyone about it as sexual harassment and stalking were terms that didn’t exist at the time. — PTI