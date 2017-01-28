When White House blocked U.K. scribes from covering Trump-May meet

Members of the media line up for a news conference by British Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington on January 27, 2017. Some British scribes complained that security did not allow them to cover the meet as their birth dates, recorded in the U.S. format, showed a mismatch. In the U.K., the date is recorded by the day of the month followed by the month itself, unlike in the U.S. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

more-in

Some British reporters have complained that they were unable or delayed in entering the White House to cover their Prime Minister Theresa May’s meeting with United States President Donald Trump.

On Friday, Secret Service officers were baffled that the journalists’ birth dates did not match what had been recorded by security personnel, CNN reported.

All in the date

In the United Kingdom, the date is recorded by the day of the month followed by the month itself, unlike in the U.S.

“British press corp is locked outside the White House because our birthdates were submitted in U.K. format and secret service don’t get it,” one British reporter from BuzzFeed, Jim Waterson, tweeted.

He later added: “Those of us born after the 12th day of the month have been let through.”

Moments before Prime Minister May’s motorcade entered the White House grounds, members of the British press remained outside the North West gates, waiting for the Secret Service to tell them they were good to go.

One British journalist, presenting his U.K. passport, could be seen asking an officer if he was cleared, with the officer telling him that his birthday was still reversed in the system. He had to continue waiting among a handful of others.

Reporting some problems

Mail On Sunday reporter Ned Donovan also experienced problems and was told off by a White House press officer for laughing at their confusion.

He wrote: “White House press officer just told me off on the phone for laughing when they told me about not knowing British date formats were different.”