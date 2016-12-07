U.S. lawmakers urge India to lift restrictions on Christian charity

more-in

U.S. lawmakers from Republican and Democratic parties on Tuesday urged the Indian government to ease the restrictions imposed on Colorado-based Christian charity Compassion International (CI).

A representative of CI told the House Foreign Affairs Committee that it would be forced to stop its activities in India in the next few weeks, if restrictions on transferring funds to 580 partner orgnisations through which it supports 1,45,000 children were not lifted. In February 2016, India made it mandatory for CI to obtain prior permission before transferring funds to local groups, after security agencies concluded that it was supporting religious conversions.

Stephen Oakley, an official of CI, told the Committee that it was willing to work with the Indian government to address concerns regarding conversions. “If there are concerns regarding a particular partner, we will be willing to remove them from our network,” he said, adding that the spiritual component of the support provided to poor children in the network involved values that were common to Christianity, Hinduism, Buddhism and Islam.

The CI's faith-based charity model involves American donors contributing $38 every month to support a particular child in one of the 26 countries that it operates. Several members of the Committee have a personal link to the charity — some contribute themselves, some have their staff and a large number of constituents making such monthly contributions.

Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce recalled his long association with India, how he helped build the India caucus from 12 members to 160 members and visited Mumbai the day after the terror attack, and called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a visionary, but termed the move against CI “dogmatic.” “My chief of staff Amy (Porter) and her daughter, who is Indian American, have for years sponsored and built a relationship with a girl in India. These two seven-year-olds draw and send pictures to each other; they share what games they like to play and what food they like to eat. That bonding experience is the same for the other American families that also send, each of them, $38 every month to 1,45,000 children, the poorest of the poor in India. These are children who would otherwise be without enough food, without the fees that they need for their education,” Mr. Royce said. He said it was a “rumour” and a “myth” that CI was involved in conversions, and if the Indian government wanted to be sure, it could go down the list of 580 associate groups one by one to ascertain that.

“Now, Amy and thousands of other American families are being obstructed from supporting these children,” Mr. Royce said, adding that CI has been operating in India for nearly 50 years. “We have spent nine months and hundreds of hours dealing with the Indian bureaucracy on this, and it looks like the bureaucracy is trying to run out the clock.”

John Sifton, Asia Advocacy Director of Human Rights Watch told the Committee that the Indian government was using the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) to crack down on political dissent. “A troubling new crackdown on civil society is underway in India, especially in the last few months. A large number of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have faced increasing governmental harassment including intrusive and politically motivated legal scrutiny, and the U.S. government — a close ally — needs to respond,” he said calling upon the incoming Congress and administration “to give this issue more attention in the coming year.”

Democrat Eliot L. Engel, Ranking Member of the Committee, also a long-term supporter of India, mentioned the arrest of JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar earlier this year. “…as democracies, we need to protect the right of free expression and free assembly.” “I’ve been concerned by reports that NGOs are having difficulty registering and operating in India…. So it’s troubling that a country with such a long tradition of an empowered and active civil society might be going down this path,” he said.