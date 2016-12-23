Turkey restricts internet after release of IS video

more-in

A monitoring organization says Turkey restricted access to social media websites after the Islamic State group released a video purportedly showing two Turkish soldiers being burned alive.

IS released the video late on Thursday, which purports to show the killing of two soldiers captured while fighting the militants in or around the northern Syrian town of al-Bab last month.

Turkish officials have not commented on the video.

Turkey Blocks, an internet monitoring website, said it had detected the “throttling of Twitter and YouTube,” affecting many users in Turkey.

Turkey frequently restricts access to social media websites to prevent the spread of graphic images and other material authorities say would harm public order or security.