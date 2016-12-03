Trump talks to Taiwanese President, angers China

more-in

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen had called U.S. president-elect Donald Trump seeking to strengthen bilateral interaction between the U.S. and Taiwan.

The U.S President-elect Donald Trump signalled a potential rupture in the country’s China policy by holding a telephone conversation with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday. He is the first American President or President-elect to talk to a Taiwanese President since 1979, when the U.S cut off diplomatic ties with the island while getting closer to China. Recognising Taiwan as a part of China is a fundamental principle of the U.S – China relations and Mr. Trump’s engagement with the Taiwanese leader drew strong reactions from Beijing.

During the campaign Mr. Trump repeatedly called China a “currency manipulator” and threatened to impose high tariffs on Chinese imports to the U.S. He also promised to remain “unpredictable” in international affairs. His engagement with a territory that China considers its own is in sharp contrast with Barack Obama, who in 2009 became the first American President to visit China in the first year in office.

'One China' stance stays

While Mr. Trump stood his ground and defended his decision, the White House said there was no change in the U.S position.

“During the discussion, they noted the close economic, political, and security ties exists between Taiwan and the United States. President-elect Trump also congratulated President Tsai on becoming President of Taiwan earlier this year,” a release from the presidential transition team said on Friday afternoon, setting off alarm bells in many capitals. Mr. Trump then said on twitter: "The President of Taiwan CALLED ME today to wish me congratulations on winning the Presidency. Thank you!" When issue began dominating the evening news cycle in America, he tweeted again: "Interesting how the U.S. sells Taiwan billions of dollars of military equipment but I should not accept a congratulatory call.” The U.S has sold arms worth $ 12 billion to Taiwan in three decades, though it is not recognised as a sovereign country.

China urged the U.S to “handle issues related to Taiwan” carefully. “We have noticed relevant reports and lodged solemn representation with the relevant side in the United States. I must point out that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inseparable part of the Chinese territory ... The 'one China' principle is the political foundation of China-US relations. We urge the relevant side in the US to adhere to the 'one China' policy, abide by the pledges in the three joint China-US communiques, and handle issues related to Taiwan carefully and properly to avoid causing unnecessary interference to the overall China-U.S. relationship,” said a statement Saturday from China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.

Ned Price, spokesman for the US National Security Council said there was no change to “our longstanding policy on cross-Strait issues.” "We remain firmly committed to our 'one China' policy based on the three Joint Communiques and the Taiwan Relations Act. Our fundamental interest is in peaceful and stable cross-Strait relations," he said in a statement.

Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to Mr. Trump, said the President-elect was well aware of the existing U.S policy, indicating that it is within his power to alter it.

Mr. Obama’s initial warming up to China led some scholars to speculate on the possible emergence of a Group of Two, or G-2 leadership in the world. The President’s ‘Pivot to Asia’ policy and the push for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal increased tensions between the countries subsequently. President Xi Jinping proposed in 2015 a “new type of great power relations,” and now, China is trying to make sense of Mr.Trump’s policy toward it. Henry Kissinger, who reset the U.S relations with China in the 1970s, is also advising Mr. Trump. The 93-old Kissinger was in Beijing this week, meeting the top leadership. “We are now in a key moment. We on the Chinese side are watching the situation very closely,” President Xi said on Friday, appearing with Mr. Kissinger. “Dr. Kissinger, I am all ears to what you have to say about the current world situation and the future growth of China-U.S. relations," he said. What transpired between the Chinese leadership and Mr. Kissinger remains unclear.