Peers propose ‘student-friendly’ move

Attracting Indian students: The move could help halt the decline in the number of Indian students as a result of tightening government policy. Picture shows representatives from U.K. universities at an educational fair in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: P_V_SIVAKUMAR

Members of the House of Lords are pushing for the government to remove international students from migration figures, in a bid to prevent students from remaining a political football used by the government to help meet net migration targets. The move could help halt the decline in Indian students as a result of tightening government policy both on visas and educational institutions. It will also help to ward off negative perceptions about Britain’s openness to foreign students.

The move comes in the form of an amendment to the controversial Higher Education and Research Bill — currently going through the House of Lords.

According to an amendment proposed by cross-bencher and former diplomat Lord Hannay of Chiswick, and due to be discussed in the next couple of weeks at the “committee” stage of the bill, the government has a “duty to encourage international students to attend higher education establishments covered by this Act.”

Cross-party support

The amendment has received cross-party support: with Conservative Lord Chris Patten, Liberal Demcorat Baroness Susan Garden and Labour Baroness Janet Royall also putting their name to it.

The amendment “shall ensure that no student, either undergraduate or postgraduate, who has received an offer to study at such a higher education establishment shall be treated for public policy purposes as an economic migrant to the U.K., for the duration of their studies at such an establishment.”

The four peers have also introduced two other amendments requiring the government to not introduce further immigration controls on foreign students and academics, from when the Act is passed.

The issue of whether or not students — who only reside in the U.K. temporarily — should be included in migration figures has been the subject of heated debate both in Parliament and in the media.

“Now we have this Bill going through which provides an opportunity not just to have a debate but to have some decisions — which is why we put these amendments forward,” Lord Hannay told The Hindu. “They are not designed to roll back the measures already put in place but to prevent any additional ones,” he said.

An important signal

Removing students from the numbers would send a “hugely important signal. There is great concern that the government wants to reduce the number of students to hit migration targets,” said cross-bench peer Lord Karan Bilimoria, who has been one of the most vocal critics of government immigration policy in the Lords.

While there is no cap on the number of international students, there is concern that toughening up of rules concerning student visas would help the government meet its stated goals of reducing immigration.

The debate happens in the context of a sharp decline in Indian students in the U.K. According to figures published by Higher Education Statistics Agency earlier this week, the number of Indian students fell to 16,745 in the year 2015-2016 from 29,900 in 2011-2012. By contrast Chinese student numbers rose from over 78,000 to over 91,000.

A number of members of the House of Lords have expressed concern about the direction of government policy on international students.

Modi’s remarks

“Our Prime Minister’s recent visit to India demonstrates that our desire to trade will receive a frosty reception if we maintain our attitude on student visas. To paraphrase India’s PM Modi, ‘You want our trade but not our children’,” Baroness Warwick of Undercliffe told peers during the same debate.

Lord Hannay says he is optimistic about support for his amendments in the House of Lords, and believes they stand a fair chance of making it through the House of Commons — where the Bill will return following the third reading in the House of Lords.

“I hope it will help turn the page on this very unhappy period in our history where people thought we were a very closed and unwelcoming nation,” he added.