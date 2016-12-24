International

Passengers from hijacked plane leave Malta for home

Passengers from plane that was hijacked and diverted to Malta return to Tripoli's Mitiga International Airport, Libya on Saturday.  

more-in

The hijacked aircraft remained on the tarmac of Malta’s international airport, guarded by the Armed Forces.

The passengers from a Libyan flight that was hijacked and diverted to Malta left the Mediterranean island Saturday to return home, as authorities prepared to arraign the two hijackers who surrendered.

Afriqiyah Airways sent an aircraft to Malta to bring the more than 100 passengers back to Libya. Malta’s interior minister, Carmelo Abela, said the passengers had been interviewed by police before leaving early Saturday.P

The two Libyan hijackers had diverted the domestic flight Friday to demand asylum in Europe and create a new political party in honor of the late dictator Moammar Gadhafi, officials said. After hours of negotiations, the standoff ended peacefully with the hijackers freeing all 117 people on board and walking off the plane to surrender.

Police had said it was likely the hijackers, who had threatened to blow up the plane with hand grenades, would be arraigned Saturday. But police officials said no date or time had been set and that the investigation was continuing.

The hijacked aircraft remained on the tarmac of Malta’s international airport, guarded by the Armed Forces of Malta.

Post a Comment
More In News International
Libya
Malta
Related Articles
A picture shows a group of hostages being released from the Afriqiyah Airways A320 after it was hijacked from Libya in Valletta, Malta on Friday.
Malta hostage drama ends
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2016 9:05:56 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/international/Passengers-from-hijacked-plane-leave-Malta-for-home/article16937493.ece

© The Hindu