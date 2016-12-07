Pakistan domestic flight with 47 people on board crashes

A Google Maps image showing the air route from Chitral to Islamabad. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane, carrying 47 people, crashed on Wednesday on a domestic flight from the mountainous northern city of Chitral to Islamabad, aviation authorities said.

Flight PK661 crashed near the town of Havelian in Abbottabad district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the civil aviation authority told AFP.

An earlier statement from the airline said the ATR-42 turboprop aircraft lost contact en route from Chitral.

"A plane has crashed and locals told us that it is on fire," said Saeed Wazir, a senior local police official. "Police and rescue officials are on the way but have yet not reached on site."