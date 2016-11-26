Otto enters Pacific after killing 9 in Costa Rica

A woman walks in front of houses destroyed by a landslip after Hurricane Otto hit in Guayabo de Bagaces in Costa Rica on November 25, 2016. The devastation killed 9 people in the Central American country.

more-in

After the tropical storm made landfall as the southern most hurricane to Central America.

Tropical Storm Otto killed at least nine people in Costa Rica and then headed into the Pacific Ocean after making landfall as the southernmost hurricane on record to hit Central America.

Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solis announced that nine people had been killed in the area of Bagaces and Upala, a town south of the Costa Rica-Nicaragua border. Earlier, he said at least six people were missing in the nearby town of Bijagua.

Deluge deaths?

Mr. Solis said as much water fell on the area in a few hours as normally falls in a month, and said some people had been trapped by rising waters.

The United States sent airplanes and neighbouring Panama sent planes and helicopters to aid in the search and rescue efforts in the area, where rain-swollen rivers overflowed their banks.

Otto made landfall on Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast on Thursday as a dangerous Category 2 storm but it faded to tropical storm force before emerging over the eastern Pacific early on Friday.

Authorities in Nicaragua said the hurricane had damaged houses, but so far there were no reports of casualties.

Panama pummelled

Earlier, heavy rains from the storm were blamed for three deaths in Panama.

Otto battered Nicaragua’s Corn Islands with 3.5-meter (10-foot) waves and damaged houses, but residents were all safe in refuges, said the archipelago’s mayor, Cleveland Rolando Webster.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said that by Friday morning, the storm was centred about 395 kilometres south-southeast of El Salvador’s capital, San Salvador, and had maximum sustained winds of 95 kph.

It was moving toward the west at 26 kph. It was projected to keep moving westward away from Central America, further into Pacific.

Homes destroyed in Nicaragua

The Nicaraguan government earlier declared a state of emergency, but later reported there were no deaths directly related to the hurricane. About 400 homes in Nicaragua were damaged or destroyed.

Mr. Solis said Otto could damage the country’s important coffee and agriculture sectors. Nicaragua also feared damage to coffee crops that are almost ready for harvest.