Oscar-nominated Emmanuelle Riva dies in Paris

Emmanuelle Riva, a French star of screen and stage nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress in 2013, has died. She was 89.

Riva died Friday afternoon in a clinic in Paris after a long illness, her agent, Anne Alvares Correa, told The Associated Press.

Riva was Oscar-nominated for her role in Amour, Michael Haneke’s brutal depiction of an aging couple. With Riva starring alongside another French movie legend, Jean-Louis Trintignant, it won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language film.

They played a loving, elderly Parisian couple, one of whom has a stroke. Amour also won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

But Jennifer Lawrence won the Academy Award for Best Actress that year, for her performance in Silver Linings Playbook.