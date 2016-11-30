No ‘secret talks’ with Pak. on CPEC: Russia

more-in

Russia on Tuesday dismissed as not “corresponding to the realities” the reports in Pakistani media about it holding “secret talks” with Pakistan on the creation of China-Pakistan economic corridor (CPEC).

The Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement also said that the possibility of Russia joining this CPEC initiative is not being discussed with Islamabad.

“Reports appearing in Pakistan’s media about some ‘secret talks’ between Russia and Pakistan on the creation of CPEC do not correspond to the realities. The possibility of Russia joining this initiative is not being discussed with Islamabad. Our trade and economic cooperation with Pakistan has its own value. We aim for its further strengthening. The implementation by Russian companies of business projects in IRP are implemented on bilateral basis.” — PTI