Nepal's road to democracy

Return to normalcy: “The Nepali authorities pulled out all the stops to ensure that President Pranab Mukherjee’s visit was a success.” Mr. Mukherjee with his Nepali counterpart Bidhya Devi Bhandari in Kathmandu on November 2. — PHOTO: AP

Nepal’s transition from being a monarchy to a republic occurred about a decade ago. In 1990, the Himalayan nation went from authoritarian monarchic rule to a constitutional monarchy, followed by a decade-long Maoist insurgency that ended in 2006 with a peace agreement and the overthrow of the monarchy in 2008.

After the earthquake in 2015, the Nepal government virtually threw its hands up, showing up its incapacity to address the severity of the problem, as aid flew from agencies, and countries including India and China.

Here is a timeline that takes us through the journey that country has led so far.

Compiled by Judah M.