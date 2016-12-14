International

Indra Nooyi joins Trump’s advisory council

SpaceX/Tesla chief Elon Musk and Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick are also in the group, which aims to give industry input on the private sector to Mr. Trump.

 

Elon Musk, chairman and chief executive of SpaceX and Tesla, as well as Uber Technologies CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick and PepsiCo chairperson and CEO Indra Nooyi have joined U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s advisory council, Mr. Trump’s transition team said on Wednesday.

The group, which includes numerous other top business leaders, aims to give industry input on the private sector to Mr. Trump, who takes office on January 20, 2017.

Dec 14, 2016

