India-U.S. defence ties greatest ever, says top American General

At times, the relationship gets slowed down because of the bureaucracy: Gen Robert B. Brown

Underlining that India is a “key player” in the region, a top American general has said that India-U.S. defence cooperation has always been the greatest ever but at times it gets slowed down because of the bureaucracy.

“We’ve always had a great relationship with the Indian military. For me, my experience with the Indian army, we’ve had a tremendous relationship. But sometimes we were slowed down by bureaucracy and so we’re working through that,” General Robert B. Brown, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Pacific Force, told a Washington audience.

“So that’s helping us ... We’re seeing things happening faster and we’re continuing to increase our military exercises with India, which is a key player in the region,” he added.

“It’s the greatest cooperation I’ve seen,” Gen. Brown said in response to a question at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“Working with them a real honour”

“So it’s really great. They [India] have a tremendous Army ... and working with them is a real honour,” Gen. Brown said.

The top U.S. General further said that India-U.S. defence coopertaion would continue to grow in the future.

