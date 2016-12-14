Hindus in West more educated than Indian Hindus

more-in

Hindus are the best educated of all religious groups in North America and Europe, a new study released by Pew Research Centre on Tuesday has found. This is in sharp contrast with the Hindus who live in India, who are among the least educated of all religious groups worldwide, the study found.

Ninety six per cent of Hindus in the U.S. have college degrees compared to 36 per cent for Christians who are a majority in the country. Among Jews, 76 per cent have college degrees, compared to 54 per cent of Muslims and 53 per cent of Buddhists.

“..outside the Asia-Pacific region, where Hindus are a small religious minority, they are much more highly educated – and often are the most highly educated religious group in a particular country. For instance, Hindus in the United States have 15.7 years of schooling, on average – a full year more than the next most highly educated U.S. religious group (Jews), and nearly three years more than the average American adult (12.9 years). Hindus in Europe also are highly educated, averaging 13.9 years of schooling,” the study titled Religion and Education Around the World said.

“However, Hindus still have the lowest level of educational attainment of any major religious group,” it said. Globally, Hindus average 5.6 years of schooling and only one tenth of them have post-secondary degrees. Forty- one percent of Hindus have no formal education of any kind.

The gender gap in education has been bridged to some extent among Hindus recent years, but they still have the largest educational gender gap of any religious group. “On average, Hindu men have 2.7 more years of schooling than Hindu women, and just over half of Hindu women (53%) have no formal schooling, compared with 29% of Hindu men. Even in the youngest generation of adults in the study, Hindu women are considerably more likely than Hindu men to have received no formal education (38% vs. 20%),” the study said.

In India, 59% of Hindus have some formal schooling but almost all Hindus in North America, Europe and the Latin America-Caribbean region have received at least some schooling. “Similarly, levels of higher education among Hindus vary widely around the world. One-in-ten Hindus in the Asia-Pacific region have post-secondary degrees (including 10% in India and 6% in the region’s other countries). But in North America and Europe, majorities of Hindus (87% and 57%, respectively) have a post-secondary education,” the study found.

Worldwide, Jews have the highest number of years in school, according to the analysis, while Hindus and Muslims have the lowest. Jews average 13.4 years in school, compared to 9.3 for Christians who come second. Hindus and Muslims average 5.6 years in school.