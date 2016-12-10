Dylann Roof’s confession and journal detail racist beliefs

This June 18, 2015, file photo, provided by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, shows church shooter Dylann Roof. Prosecutors are using Roof’s own words to portray him as a cruel angry racist at his death penalty trial. “How could our faces, skin color and body structure be so different, but our brains exactly the same?” he wrote in one of his less offensive passages. | Photo Credit: AP

Prosecutors are using Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof’s own words to portray him as a cruel angry racist at his death penalty trial.

Roof’s two-hour confession to killing nine people at a church Bible study, recorded the day after the shooting, was introduced as evidence on Friday, along with a handwritten journal found in his car.

One of his less offensive passages

“How could our faces, skin color and body structure be so different, but our brains exactly the same?” Roof wrote in one of the less offensive passages.

In the video, Roof laughed repeatedly and made exaggerated gun motions as he described the massacre. He wanted to leave at least one person alive to tell what happened, he explained, complaining that his victims “complicated things” by hiding under tables.

“I knew that would be a place to get a small amount of African-American people in one area,” Roof said, later adding, “They’re in church. They weren’t criminals or anything.”

Lawyers try to spare his life

Roof’s lawyers have conceded that he carried out the attack, and are focused on persuading jurors to spare his life in the penalty phase of the trial. They said in opening statements they will call few or no witnesses. Testimony continues next week, and prosecutors said they may rest their case on Wednesday.

Along with the overt racism, Roof’s confession and notes show the then 21-year-old as naive and immature. He wrote a note apologizing to his mother and saying “as childish as it sounds, I wish I was in your arms.”

Meticulously prepared

But Roof meticulously prepared for the shootings. He carried eight magazines that could each hold 13 rounds, but loaded only 11 each so that he could shoot 88 times. That’s a revered number among white supremacists, standing for “Heil Hitler” because H is the eighth letter of the alphabet.

At one point, an agent asked if Roof had thought about killing more African-Americans.

“Oh, no. I was worn out,” Roof said.

And, he wanted to kill himself

Roof said he left bullets in a magazine so that he could kill himself after the slayings, but changed his mind when he didn’t immediately see any police.

“There wasn’t even that many people in there,” Roof said incredulously. “Are you lying to me?”

The video is blurry, making it hard to see Roof’s facial expressions. After being told the details, an agent asked how he felt.

“Well, it makes me feel bad,” said Roof, who earlier in the confession estimated he might have killed five.

He thinks they rape white women

Roof said he wanted to kill African-American people because he believed they sexually assault white women daily. Agents asked why he chose Emanuel AME; he said it’s because he saw it described online as the oldest African-American church in the South.

Survivor Felicia Sanders testified that said Roof sat through the Bible study beside pastor Clementa Pinckney, and opened fire as the rest of the group of 12 closed their eyes for a final prayer.

“I was sitting there thinking about whether I should do it or not. That’s why I sat there for 15 minutes. I could have walked out,” Roof said.

Church surveillance videos indicate Roof was actually inside for about 45 minutes.

This killing a turning point

Roof also said the killing of Trayvon Martin was a turning point in his life. Martin, a young unarmed African-American man, was killed by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman in 2012. Zimmerman was acquitted in the shooting. Roof said he started researching African-American crime against whites on the internet.

Roof hardly looked up as his confession played, mostly shuffling papers in front of him, as he has through much of the trial.

In the recording, he told FBI agents he could never look at the families of his victims. And throughout the trial, he has not looked at the dozens relatives in the courtroom.